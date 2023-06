The security authorities have arrested 3 men — a Sudanese born in 1998, a Syrian born in 2000, and a third born in 2005 — for stealing diesel.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspects were caught red-handed on Al-Salmi Road, kilo 53 driving in the direction of Jahra.

The three men were taken to the Salmi Police Station and charged with stealing diesel and violating the residence law.