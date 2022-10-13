The Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Administration for Drug Control, managed to seize a gang consisting of 3 people (drug dealers) with 40 kilograms of hashish, 150,000 Captagon tablets, a firearm and ammunition.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior while appreciating the continuous efforts in combating the scourge of drugs, stressed more efforts need to be made to confront drug smuggling operations, reports a local Arabic daily.

The accused were referred to the competent authorities in order to take all necessary legal measures against them.