Three people died and three others were seriously injured following a collision between a car and a truck, Wednesday, on Kabd Road.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated after a report was received by the Central Operations Department firemen from the Kabd Center fire brigade rushed to the site of the accident, and found three people had died and two of the three who were reported injured were trapped under the truck and that they were rescued and taken to a hospital reports Al-Rai daily.