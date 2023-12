In view of the great loss of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, the Civil Service Commission announced in a circular regarding the suspension of work in ministries, agencies, and government institutions, starting from Sunday, the 17th of this month, for a period of 3 days as an official holiday. Official work will resume next Wednesday, the 20th of the month.

