Forty-one juveniles who were caught during a three-day campaign launched by the Ahmadi Security Directorate in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area for driving without a license were referred to the Juvenile Police.

The arrests came “After the residents of the area complained and appealed to the Ministry of Interior for fear of road disasters, which these juveniles caused by reckless driving, endangering their lives and the lives of other road users. The three-day campaign was led by Major General Walid Shehab.

The police source added all the detainees were referred to the Juvenile Police and their parents were summoned to the police station.