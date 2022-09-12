The General Department of Narcotics Control arrested three bedoun in Jahra, in possession of contraband, an unlicensed firearm and tools.

The Security Media Department stated that “the Criminal Security Sector represented by the General Administration for Drug Control managed to seize a gang of three bidoon for promoting drugs across the country, and seized from them about one kilogram of shabu, 300 Lyrica tablets, an unlicensed gun and an electronic scale.

They were allegedly seized from a farmhouse and handed over to the concerned authority.