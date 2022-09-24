Three Arab countries, including Kuwait, will have spent about $80 billion in 2022. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest Arab country in terms of spending on its armies, and its defense budget ranks 9th in the world, according to the statistics of the American website “Global Firepower” for the year 2022.

Saudi Arabia is followed by the UAE and Kuwait in the military spending of Arab countries, according to the website’s statistics, which show that the three countries spent about $80 billion on their armies in the current year’s budget.

The following is the size of the military spending of the three countries, according to the website’s statistics and the ranking of each of them globally:

• Saudi Arabia: The largest Arab defense budget and the 9th in the world, with $46 billion.

• UAE: The second largest Arab defense budget and the 13th in the world, with more than 25.2 billion dollars.

• Kuwait: the third Arab defense budget and the 29th in the world, with a budget of 8.1 billion dollars.

According to world rankings Saudi Arabia has the best of the three Arab armies, followed by the UAE army and then the Kuwaiti army.

The Saudi army ranks 20th in the world, the UAE ranks 36th, while the Kuwaiti army ranks 71st among the 142 largest armies around the world.

Although the Saudi army has the largest Arab defense budget, it ranks second, one of the largest Arab armies, and comes after the Egyptian army, which ranks first in the Arab world, and number 12 among the world’s most powerful armies in 2022.