The World Investment Report 2022 shows that foreign direct investments flows from Kuwait to other countries were about $3.63 billion in 2021.

However, the recent report issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimated the value of foreign direct investments that Kuwait attracted was about 198 million dollars last year, noting that the stock of FDI in Kuwait rose to about 15 billion in 2021 compared to 12 billion in 2020, and it also rose the stock of Kuwaiti foreign direct investment in foreign markets to 36 billion last year, compared to 28 billion in 2020, reports a local Arabic daily.

The volume of foreign investments that left Kuwait in 2020 was about 7.98 billion dollars.

The report showed that global foreign direct investment flows recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, reaching 1.58 trillion dollars, an increase of 64 percent compared to 2020, but the expectations for the current year are more bleak, as the report titled “International tax reforms and sustainable investments” pointed to that in order to face the environment of uncertainty and move away from risk, developing countries must receive significant assistance from the international community.

The report added that flows to developing economies rose by about 30 percent to reach $837 billion — the highest level ever recorded — while the share of developing countries in global flows remained just above 50 percent.