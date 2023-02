The National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development has requested to float a tender for the study, design and supervision of the implementation of the Al-Saffarin Market project in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area to a consulting company at a value of 290.6 thousand dinars.

However, the Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders has decided to postpone the issue until a subsequent letter is received from the Projects Fund for further study by the technical sector.