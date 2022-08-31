The total number of financial disclosure declarations received by the General Authority for Combating Corruption (Nazaha) reached 28,983 from November 13, 2016 to July 31, according to the latest statistics issued by the authority.

The statistics showed that the total number of final acknowledgments reached 4,194, while the update acknowledgments reached 8,910, while the number of initial acknowledgments reached 15,879, reports a local Arabic daily.

The authority stressed “the importance of disclosure statements and their essential role in preventing corruption, protecting public money, and strengthening oversight over all those who assume a public position, in addition to immunizing the public employee and establishing the principle of transparency and integrity in state agencies.”

Nazaha stressed that “the legislator was keen to respect the privacy of the data provided by the subject of the declaration system, and to prohibit the disclosure of any data because these declarations are secrets that must be preserved.”