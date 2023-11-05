Intensive security campaigns carried out by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations in the Fahaheel, Jahra, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Salwa, Farwaniya, and Wafra areas resulted in the arrest of 289 violators of labor and residence laws.

The Al-Rai daily said, in Wafra alone 105 violators were arrested. Those arrested are mostly Arabs and Asians.

The daily added, during the campaign the officers also raided four ‘fake’ domestic workers hiring offices and arrested 20 workers who were seeking employment on daily wage basis, in addition to five workers who were seized from restaurants in the area.

The daily added, all those arrested have been referred to the competent authorities.