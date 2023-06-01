The security forces have arrested 27 violators of residence and labor laws during a security inspection campaign om Sabah Al-Nasser and Abdullah Al-Mubarak, as well as Kabad, including a person who was under the influence of alcohol in Jahra.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of Ministry of Interior stated that as part of the security deployment and the intensive campaigns organized by the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations (the tripartite joint committee in cooperation with the concerned government agencies), the suspects were arrested and handed over to the concerned authorities, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources added in Kabd 16 violators were arrested.