The intensive security efforts of the criminal security sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation (Governorate Investigation Department), resulted in the arrest of 27 liquor dealers of different nationalities in possession of 1,113 bottles of local and imported liquor.

The General Administration of Security Relations and Media in the Ministry of Interior stated the bootleggers were arrested during the continued security deployment to various regions in the country, reports Al-Rai daily.

The suspects and the seized items were referred to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them.