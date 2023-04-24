As clashes continue in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, despite the armistice, a diplomatic source said 27 citizens were evacuated from Khartoum.

The source told Al-Qabas that they arrived in the country Sunday evening and were received by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi, and a number of senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.