After the Constitutional Court ruled in its session, invalidating the National Assembly 2022 and refuting the decree dissolving and restoring the 2020 parliament, it canceled the membership of 27 deputies, 17 of whom are no longer deputies.

The second constituency lost the newest representatives, considering the membership of 6 deputies was revoked.

They are: Hamed Al-Bathali, Shuaib Shaaban, Alia Al-Khalid, Abdullah Al-Anbaei, Abdul-Wahhab Al-Issa, and Falah Al-Hajri

The 3 deputies that are no longer present in the first constituency are: Osama Al-Zaid, Hamad Al-Madlej, and Khaled Al-Tamar

The third constituency: Janan Bushehri, Hamad Al-Obaid, Ammar Al-Ajmi

The fourth constituency: Mubarak Al-Tasha, Youssef Al-Bathali.

Fifth constituency: Saud Al-Asfour, Muhammad Al-Mahan, and Hani Shams.

After the verdict was issued, 10 former deputies were not present in the 2020 parliament, which was restored with the force of the constitution.

Ahmed Al Saadoun Saleh Ashour Adel Al-Damkhi Ahmed Lari Khalil Abul Muhammad Hayef Abdullah Fahad Faisal Al-Kandari Majid Musaed Al-Mutairi Marzouk Al Habini