In continuation of the surprise inspection campaigns carried out by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations round the clock, the Tripartite Committee, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Kuwait Municipality, have arrested 103 violators of residence and labor laws — people of different nationalities.

The Al-Anba daily said some of them (men) were caught selling building materials in random unlicensed places on the main road in Al-Mutla’a.

Meanwhile, the Research and Investigation Department and the joint tripartite committee were also able to arrest 160 violators of residence and labor laws during security campaigns in Farwaniya, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Amghara.

They have been referred to the concerned authorities.