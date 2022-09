The Criminal Security Department, represented by the General Administration for Drug Control, thwarted the smuggling of 25,000 Captagon tablets into the country, through a postal parcel coming from a European country.

In addition, a security source told a daily Arab paper that the police were tipped about three persons smuggling a quantity of grain into a coffee machine, after which an entrapment was set up against the three suspects and their arrest after receiving the shipment of grain.