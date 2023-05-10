The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated the Residence Affairs Investigations Department raided two fake domestic workers hiring offices and arrested 10 people – all believed to be violators of the residence law and worked on daily wage basis.

The sources added the Tripartite Joint Committee arrested 14 violators during a security campaign in the Farwaniya Governorate and referred them to the competent authorities to take legal action against them, reports Al-Rai daily.