Men of the General Administration for Narcotics Control have arrested 24 people of different nationalities in 17 cases and in possession of about 14 kilograms of various narcotic substances — shaboo – hashish, chemicals, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and 1,432 pills of psychotropic substances, while 6 unlicensed weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of a number of suspects, as well as a quantity of liquor and sums of money resulting from the sale.

When the defendants were confronted with what was seized from them, they admitted that the seized items belonged to them for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, and they and the seized items were referred to the competent authority to take all necessary legal measures against them, reports Al-Rai daily.

The General Department of Security Relations and Media confirmed that criminal security personnel and all sectors of the ministry continue to confront and arrest poison dealers and their promoters.

The Ministry has called on everyone to cooperate with security personnel and report any negative phenomena on the emergency phone (112) and the hotline of the General Administration for Drug Control (1884141).