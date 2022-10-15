The General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations arrested 24 residence law violators, during an inspection campaign it carried out on the fish market in Sharq in the Capital Governorate.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior stated that the arrested violators include 6 whose residence permit had expired and reported absconding, 1 breach of trust, 2 whose work permit had expired 6 Article 20 (domestic workers and 6 on Article 18 but were caught working for others.