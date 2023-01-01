Customs officials at the Nuwaiseeb port confiscated 227 assorted packs of cigarettes, with 14,760 varieties, hidden in a Khaleeji vehicle. Nuwaiseeb Customs Director, Sami Al-Sharaf, stated that the Nuwaiseeb Customs Center inspectors intercepted a suspicious private vehicle driven by a Gulf national, then transferred it to a radiological detection device which exposed the hidden contraband.

Further, the Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Abdulaziz Al-Fahd, commended the workers at the Nuwaiseeb Customs Center, and appreciated their efforts in disrupting various smuggling attempts.