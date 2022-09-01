For a long time, Kuwait has been disturbed by news of a new murder every few days, especially that some of them are more heart-breaking and terrifying because they are connected to the loss of life within the same family, such as the killing of a mother by her daughter, a brother by his brother, a husband by his wife, and a daughter by her mother, which indicates there is something terribly wrong afflicting the society.

The government must act quickly and work to prevent these murders, and accordingly this file has been entrusted to the Ministry of Interior to address the troubling phenomenon with the required seriousness and speed in implementation, reports a local Arabic daily.

Over the course of 10 years, the country witnessed 225 murders, which according to sources are attributed to “a significant and clear change in the structure of society, in terms of the increase in drug addiction, the recklessness of some young people, the absence of legal deterrence, the intervention of wasta to prevent punishment, the negative impact of communication sites, family disintegration and the absence of oversight and other factors that contribute to bloodshed for most trivial reasons.

Security sources revealed that the 225 horrific murders took place from the beginning of 2012 until the end of last year, i.e. within 10 years.

The sources pointed out that the Ministry of Interior has adopted a new strategy, based on advanced, modern and non-traditional methods, in dealing with criminal behavior, with the aim of tightening control over crime and its rates, limiting its occurrence and quickly apprehending its perpetrators.

The sources pointed out that the results of the investigations and investigations of the detectives about the causes of the murders showed that they are diverse, and are limited to: financial greed, drug abuse and addiction, quarrels, revenge, mental illness, disagreements, and marital and family problems.

The sources alluded to the great interest of the security leaders in working to enhance the role of the Community Police Department towards society, the family and individuals and helping them to confront the wrong and abnormal behaviors that may be issued as a result of psychological disorders or social problems, by holding seminars and direct meetings in universities and schools to spread awareness Through these activities and events.

The sources indicated that the competent departments are implementing the security tasks and duties within the vision, strategy and a comprehensive security system of the ministry that includes all security agencies, each according to its competencies, by intensifying the security presence of members of the police force, conducting fixed and mobile security patrols, and securing events places and celebrations, raising the level of readiness to face crises and emergency security situations in order to achieve the desired objectives and to prevent crime,

This is in addition to taking all necessary measures, if and when they occur, by conducting research and investigations to apprehend the perpetrators and limit their effects; taking all necessary measures to eliminate the negative phenomena in society, in addition to working to spread awareness and security culture among citizens and residents to warn and raise awareness of the danger of crimes of all kinds.

Internal measures to combat crime include

■ intensifying the security presence of the police force

■ conducting fixed and mobile security patrols

■ developing plans to secure events and celebrations

■ raise the level of preparedness to face emergency crises

■ awareness of the seriousness of crime and ways to report it

■ strengthening the role of the community police to confront wrong behaviors

■ holding seminars in universities and schools to spread awareness among young people

■ provide sections to receive notifications and not limit their receipt to the 112 switchboard

Notable recent crimes

— A mother was killed by her two daughters in the Doha area

— A Kuwaiti family was massacred by an Indian in Ardhiya

— The skeleton of a young woman was found in Salmiya after she was killed by her mother



Factors attributing to the spread of crime

01 – Drug addiction

02 – Prevalence and easy access to weapons

03 – The recklessness of some young people

04 – Lack of legal deterrence

05 – Intervention of intermediary to prevent punishment

06 – The negative impact of social networking sites

07 – Family disintegration and lack of supervision