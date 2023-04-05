Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation Eng. Saleh Al-Fadaghi revealed that so far 700,000 passengers criss-crossed the Kuwait International Airport during the month of Ramadan aboard 7,800 flights.

Al-Fadaghi speaking on the sidelines of the Ramadan Ghabka, which was held by the Union of Kuwaiti Travel and Tourism Offices, said he expects 220,000 passengers to travel during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, “that is from April 20 to 25 on board 1,800 flights, explaining the most traveled destinations during the Eid holiday are Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Cairo and Doha, reports Al-Qabas daily.

According to Al-Fadaghi, the most prominent arrangements for the summer travel season are the rationing of vacations for employees and leaders in supervisory positions, so that they do not exceed 30 percent of the total employees.

He went on to say, “We are also in the process of forming a support team consisting of operations, engineering, security organization and public relations departments to contribute to facilitating the movement of passengers and overcoming any problems that may occur suddenly.”

Al-Fadaghi indicated that coordination meetings will be held after Eid Al-Fitr with many government agencies and ground service providers, to discuss all the negatives to avoid them in the upcoming summer season. He stressed that passenger traffic is expected to touch 13 million passengers during 2023.

Actions that will be taken to deal with the summer season

1- Regulating vacations for employees and supervisors

2- Formation of a support team for rapid intervention in solving problems

3- Allocating rewards for outstanding employees

4- Saad Al-Abdullah Airport for charter and private flights

5- Coordinating meetings with the competent authorities to prepare field plans