The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation expects 220,000 passengers to travel through Kuwait International Airport during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, specifically from Thursday to April 25.

Deputy Director General for Planning and Projects Affairs at the DGCA, Saad Al-Otaibi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that all operational sectors for the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, in cooperation with all governmental and non-governmental agencies operating at Kuwait International Airport will facilitate the travel with utmost ease.

Al-Otaibi said that the most traveled destinations during the Eid holidays are Dubai, Istanbul, Sabiha, Cairo and Doha, pointing out that 110,000 are expected to depart and the same number to arrive.

He stated 1,800 flights will operate, distributed over 900 outbound flights and 900 inbound, while at the same time praising the efforts of all government agencies operating at the airport, led by the Ministry of Interior and the General Administration of Customs, as well as the main airlines and ground service providers.