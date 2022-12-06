Omar Al-Ruwaih, Deputy Director General for Public Relations and Development Affairs and the official spokesperson for the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, said a number of project contracts have made progress in the monthly completion rates, according to data received from the implementation sector last November.

Al-Ruwaih told a local Arabic daily the PAHW handed over 22,003 ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates to citizens for building permits within 3 major projects.

He pointed out that citizens who own housing plots within the Al-Mutla’a project in the suburbs located between N5 and 12 received 17,495 certificates for building permits, while 3,204 permits were issued for Abdullah Al-Mubarak South, and 1,304 in the southern Khaitan project until last November.

Regarding the vertical housing project in the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City project, Al-Ruwaih pointed out that the authority is working on 720 apartments and another 390 apartments and the actual completion rate of the project’s work has reached 90.7%.