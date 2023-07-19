The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 22 people of different nationalities in separate cases, and seized from them about 16,500 kilograms of various types of narcotics, 2,400 psychotropic pills and money.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that these efforts come as a continuation of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to confront drug dealers and smugglers and protect the country’s youth from the dangers of this devastating scourge, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The ministry explained, among those arrested are people of different nationalities – four Arabs, two Westerners, three Asians, seven Kuwaitis and six bedoun.”

The ministry added that the suspects have confessed that the seized items belonged to them for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, following which they and the seized items were referred to the competent authority to take legal action against them.

The ministry added, that the security efforts are continuing to control and arrest traffickers in narcotic substances, to protect society from these dangerous pests, stressing the need for concerted efforts to eliminate drug dealers and promoters.

The ministry called on everyone to cooperate with the security men and report any negative phenomena to the emergency phone 112 or the hotline of the General Administration for Drug Control 1884141.