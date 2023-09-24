During the security deployment of traffic and rescue personnel last week from Sept 16 to 23, a total of 27,457 traffic violations were registered, and law enforcement officials arrested 215 persons, including 13 juveniles who were subsequently referred to the prosecution.

The latest weekly statistics released by the General Traffic Department reveal that 92 wanted vehicles were seized, precautionary detention measures were taken for 45 individuals, and 24,054 various traffic violations were documented. In addition, 114 vehicles were impounded, and 22 motorbikes were towed to the Ministry of Interior garage, reports Al-Rai daily.

Notably, three individuals were referred to the General Administration for Drug Control, and 18 were identified as residence violators; nine individuals were found without valid proof, and 26 wanted persons connected to various cases were arrested and handed over to the competent authorities.