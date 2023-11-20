The General Traffic Department announced it received 5,773 reports during the past week from Saturday Nov 11 to Friday Nov 17.

Giving the breakdown, the daily said the complaints were about 2,698 minor collisions and 321 serious accidents, and the total number of violations during the week amounted to 22,341, reports Al-Anba daily.

During the campaign 212 vehicles and 45 motorcycles were impounded, and 53 people were detained by traffic police.

The administration monitored 109 wanted vehicles; arrested 11 expatriates for violating the residency and labor laws, and arrested 13 for not having identity cards.