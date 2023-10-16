Members of the Residence Affairs Investigation Department have arrested 212 violators of the residence and labor law during an inspection campaign Souk Sharq market, Mubarakiya market, stalls in the Mahboula area, fish market in Fahaheel, and Fahaheel markets.

The Security Media Department stated that these seizures come within the inspection campaigns organized by the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations, represented by the Search and Investigation Department, the Supervision and Coordination Department, the Financial and Administrative Services Department, the Tripartite Committee, the General Director’s Division, and the Violators Follow-up Department.

The sources added that legal measures are being taken against violators.