The head of the Kuwaiti Federation of Fishermen, Dhaher Al-Suwayan, confirmed that 21 fishermen were transferred to deportation center by the concerned authorities due to the presence of monofilament spinning with them on the boats, although they were not at sea and were at the filling station, and they were not caught fishing with it, calling for their transfer to the competent authorities and holding them accountable for carrying the forbidden yarn and punishing them according to the law, not deporting them.

Al-Suwayan added that the mead hunting season actually ended due to violations before the end of its original date on December 1, reports a local Arabic daily.

He went on to say the fishing sector is subjected to a violent shakeup due to the abuse by some parties, explaining that there are minor violations by some fishermen, but it is unfortunate that they are expelled instead of being held accountable, as the removal of fishing workers against the background of some minor violations causes the fishing seasons to close before their time.

He called on officials to look at the fishing sector and treat it like other sectors of food security, especially that what is happening makes the fishing sector an expelling sector for national cadres, and also makes the owners of fishing licenses resent the fishing profession, pointing out that the abuse from some parties will eliminate the sector.