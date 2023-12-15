The Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of 209 violators of the Residency and Labor Law.

The Al-Rai daily said 162 residence and labor law violators of various nationalities were arrested during surprise inspection campaigns organized by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations, the Tripartite Committee, and the Violators Follow-up Department in Mahboula, Sabah Al Nasser, Sharq, Hawalli and Al Fahaheel.

The daily 47 violators of the residency law were arrested I n cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Kuwait Municipality during campaigns against mobile food establishments which were operating without a license in various governorates. Legal measures are being taken against all violators and some of them have been referred for deportation.