The General Traffic Department officers documented 20,892 infractions in a week as part of recent campaigns on the country’s major roads. These operations focused on monitoring traffic law violations and arresting individuals wanted by law.

According to an official statement on the “X” platform’s website, the recorded violations over the seven-day period encompassed a range of 20,892 offenses.

Additionally, 14 juveniles were referred to the prosecution, 370 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded, and 32 precautionary measures were enforced.

Law enforcement also apprehended 26 individuals wanted by law, including those subject .

The statement further highlighted the seizure of 35 vehicles wanted for judicial reasons, with individuals and vehicles referred to the appropriate authorities. Furthermore, seven individuals were detained without evidence, five others were handed over to the General Administration for Narcotics Control, and one person was referred to the Environmental Police.