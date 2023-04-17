His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah announced Monday that the 2020 National Assembly would be dissolved, in line with the Article 107 of the Constitution. This came in His Highness Amir’s speech delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

“We had decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the constitutional court, in line with the Article 107 of the Constitution, and we will call for holding general elections next month,” the speech said.

Article 107 states that the Amir may dissolve the National Assembly by a decree in which the reasons for dissolution shall be indicated. However, the dissolution of the Assembly may not be repeated for the same reason. Elections for the new parliament shall be held within a period not exceeding two months from the date of dissolution.

The reason of dissolving the parliament came upon the will of the people, and this requires a new election that will be accompanied by some legal and political reforms to help turn the country to a new phase of discipline and legal reference, His Highness the Crown Prince read out the speech.

This also aims to avoid differences and abuse in using power by the executive and legislative authorities and to ensure neutralism and transparency, His Highness the Crown Prince said.

His Highness the Crown Prince asked the Government to bear its responsibility towards the tasks. Finally, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah the Almighty to accept the fasting of people and return these days with further blessings and goodness to Arab and Muslim nations. – KUNA