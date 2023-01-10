The Acting Dean of Admission and Registration at Kuwait University, Dr. Abdullah Al-Hajri said that the door for submitting applications for enrollment at Kuwait University closed on Tuesday, January 10.

He indicated the immediate admission mechanism in some colleges “without the need to perform an aptitude test” included Kuwaitis and children of Kuwaiti women, and the application made via the website without the need to visit the university provided that the acceptance conditions that were announced in advance were met, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Hajri confirmed that the employees of the Admissions Department were present in the admission and registration hall to receive those wishing to enroll and their parents, and to answer inquiries and solve all problems that they faced during registration.

He indicated that the names of those accepted will be announced upon completion of the registration process, and it is expected that 2,000 male and female students will be accepted in various colleges for the second semester, in addition to the 365 students who were postponed from the first semester.

Al-Hajri stated that there are 10 seats for accepting bedoun in the second semester, saying 90 male and female students were accepted in the first semester, bringing the total number to 100, according to the seats allocated to this category by the Deanship.

Al-Hajri pointed out that “state employees wishing to join must have a full-time commitment from the entity they work for, and there is no exception to the assignment requirement.”