The supervisory authorities agreed to disburse the rewards allotted for workers operating in the 2022 Municipal Council elections, an Arab daily reported. The workers consisted of employees of the Ministry of Education and the total amount allocated is approximately KD 200,000. Meanwhile, the ministry gave a nod to the committees working in the National Assembly elections 2022, which will be held on the 29th September.

With follow-up from the Minister of Education and the Minister of Higher Education and Research scholar, Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf, and the Undersecretary of Education, Dr. Ali Al –Yacoub, the ministry is giving all efforts to successfully hold the democratic elections by preparing 118 schools for the Election Day.