The Ministry of Education is keen to keep abreast of developments and work to develop work mechanisms that are compatible with the requirements of the school and student community in general, and the kindergarten stage in particular, the Ministry transferred about 200 psychological researchers from the primary, intermediate and secondary levels of education, to the kindergarten stage, and they were distributed among different school districts.

Local Arabic daily quoting sources said, this step comes as the kindergarten stage is characterized by the early detection of educational problems, especially learning difficulties and psychological problems, which calls for the presence of a psychological researcher in kindergarten schools.

The Educational Development and Activities Sector and the Department of Social and Psychological Services in the Ministry of Education, has transferred about 200 psychological researchers from the primary, middle and secondary levels of education to the kindergarten stage, and they were distributed to various educational areas, the sources added.

The sources indicated that the Al-Ahmadi Educational District has the largest share of transferred female researchers, as the number of kindergartens is 41, followed by Al Farwaniya Educational District with 40, then the Capital with 33, Mubarak Al-Kabeer 32, Al Jahra 29 and finally Hawally Educational with 25 kindergartens.

The sources stated that the ministry initially identified one female psychological researcher for each kindergarten, provided that the researcher has 15 years of work experience in general education schools, and has passed the Kessler and Stanford Binet children’s intelligence scales, with a certificate of passing from the Department of Social and Psychological Services for the two scales.

Objectives of psychological service in kindergarten include

— Helping to mature and healthy psychological and social growth

— Good harmony in society inside and outside the kindergarten

— Helping to acquire good habits and take responsibility

— Strengthening moral, religious and national values among children

— Develop their interactive abilities and skills in various fields

— Early detection of their problems and speedy treatment

According to the report of the Department of Social and Psychological Services, the child’s linguistic development represents an important part of his mental development, and helps to achieve more cognitive development, because language is closely related to thought, and its appearance at the end of the sensory-motor stage gives a great boost to the growth of the mind, and moves the child to the stage of using symbols that others understand instead of the “strange” symbols that he creates to express the mental images he has formed and his own thoughts.