The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, has issued a ministerial decision in addition to Ministerial Resolution No. 395 of 1997 regarding the executive regulations of Law No. 28 of 2016 referred to in Article 16 bis (a), specifying the distance between the pharmacy in the private sector saying pharmacy closest to the one already exists should not less than 200 meters away in all directions, and that the Food and Drug Control Sector undertakes to set the necessary controls and conditions for calculating that distance.

The decision excludes from the provisions of Article 16 bis (b) pharmacies located in cooperative societies, private hospitals, private medical centers, commercial complexes, and central markets, reports Al-Rai daily.