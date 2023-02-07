Twenty people who were arrested by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation have been referred to the security authorities.

The Al-Rai daily said five of the detainees are charged with attempting to bribe officials, while the others are accused of committing various types of offences and they varied between violating the residence and labor law, running a fake service office, and harboring violators.

Giving a breakdown of arrests, the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated four violators were arrested in the Jahra Industrial Area, and five other people of different nationalities on charges of bribery.

The statement added that 4 violators and a fake service office run by two people were arrested in addition to five residence law violators who were sheltered by the fake offices.