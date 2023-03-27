The General Traffic Department said campaigns organized by traffic sector from March 18 to 24 resulted in issuing 28,079 violations and impounding 107 vehicles.

Moreover, 53 violators of the traffic law were referred to the traffic police for committing serious violations, and 20 juveniles were referred to precautionary detention in preparation for their referral to the Public Prosecution for driving vehicles without driving licenses, reports Al-Anba daily.

During the campaigns, 57 people reported absconding were arrested and 27 others who were staying in the country after the expiry of their residence permits.