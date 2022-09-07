The Security Media Department stated that in the presence and follow-up of the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for the Public Security Affairs Sector, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, campaigns were launched in the Jleeb and Mahboula areas, and a surprise campaign in Al-Qurain and Al-Dajeej areas which led to the arrest of many violators of the residence and labor laws, wanted persons, and violators of public morals

In this context, the General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigation, represented by the Department of Control and Coordination, was able to seize 20 violators of the residency law through continuous campaigns on the Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates, and referred them to the competent authorities, reports a local Arabic daily.