Within 24 hours two women died in Mahboula – a Syrian woman allegedly fell from the sixth floor of a residential apartment while cleaning a glass window after losing her balance while a Nepalese woman from the seventh floor also fell to her death. Police suspect the Nepalese woman from the seventh floor committed suicide.

Both cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution and the suspects have been referred for interrogation. In the case of the Syrian, her father said she lost balance and fell while cleaning a window, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Nepalese victim was allegedly sharing a room with another woman and a man and she reportedly jumped to her death for unknown reasons.