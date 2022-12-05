Authorities arrested two citizens who robbed a delivery man after colliding with him. According to a local daily report, one of the suspects distracted the victim and entered into an argument with him, while the other suspect robbed the driver’s wallet.

Security sources reported that the delivery driver is an Asian expatriate, who reported that he was deceived by the suspects who deliberately collided with him, and stole a folder containing documents and identification, in addition to an amount of 200 dinars while delivering an order to Surra.

A case was registered and referred to the Investigation Department. The victim identified the suspects who were arrested and confessed to theft and willful destruction.