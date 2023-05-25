The Ministry of Interior and medical authorities have sounded the alarm about the use of the drug “GHB” without a prescription, saying it is a substance banned internationally and locally because it falls under the psychotropic substances category, and is believed to one of the most dangerous and toxic substances, and in some cases may even cause instantaneous death of the user.

Speaking of the drug and its risks and side effects, the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the General Department for Drug Control, has warned against its use as it is produced as a medical drug, and it is used legally in hospitals for the purpose of anesthesia in surgeries, but it has been recently noted that it has been used internationally for illegal acts, such as drugging victims, which may erase part of their memory after waking up from the effect of the drug, reports Al-Rai daily.

The administration said, “this drug comes in a liquid form that has no color or odor, and may be mixed with any other liquid, and works to slow down or prevent messages between the brain and the body, and is considered a substance banned internationally and locally in the State of Kuwait under the item of psychotropic substances, and is listed in Table 2, Clause No. 30 in the schedules and preparations of psychotropic substances included in Law No. 48 of 1987.

The sources pointed out that the US Food and Drug Administration and the United Nations in Vienna has warned against the manufacture and distribution of this drug in all countries.

The Ministry of Interior has called on citizens and residents to cooperate with the competent security services to confront the drug problem, which directly targets the youth of the country, and called on parents to pay attention to their children and educate them about the scourge of drugs, the damages resulting from them, their health dangers, and the legal accountability resulting from their possession or use.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel at the General Department for Drug Control, Muhammad Al-Ardhi, confirmed that “GHB or GBL is one of the most dangerous and toxic substances that have been recently monitored and is part of a series of highly toxic chemicals.”

He explained “about 2 milligrams of it is sufficient to kill its user immediately, and one of its effects on its user is loss of consciousness for long periods, who may not feel what is happening around him in terms of symptoms, events, or even attacks.”

As part of the ongoing intensive security campaigns organized by the General Administration for Narcotics Control to pursue drug smugglers and dealers, the administration announced that the authorities have arrested one person and seized from him 15 liters of GHB.