Two Indian nationals who went to Khairan on the weekend for watersport activities drowned after their small boat capsized.

Sukesh V P and Joseph Mathai who worked for Lulu Exchange and hailing from the South Indian state of Kerala were kayaking in Khairan waters on Friday evening when the unfortunate incident happened.

44 year old Sukesh was working as a corporate manager and 29 year old Joseph worked in the accounts department in Lulu Exchange.

The exchange house has expressed their heartfelt condolences the the families of both the employees