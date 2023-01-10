Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department have arrested two bedoun and are looking for another for allegedly killing a grocer on Al-Salmi Road in 2021.

According to a security source, the incident occurred in December 2021, when three people robbed a mobile grocery worker at the entrance to the Salmi Road, and when the victim tried to catch them by clinging to the vehicle and dragged him until he died, reports Al-Rai daily.

After the incident they fled and a case was registered against unknown assailants and the case file was handed over to the CID.

The source stated the CID investigations took them to two bedoun 15 and 16 years old, while the search for the third — a 20-year-old is on based on information provided by his accomplices.