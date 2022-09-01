Two Arab expats were identified and charged with forgery for using fake Civil IDs, an Arab daily reported. The General Department of Residence Affairs referred to the Public Prosecutor’s office the suspects after one of them presented an edited screenshot of a Kuwait mobile ID from Google and claimed it his own, while the other forged the seals belonging to a high-ranking official in the Ministry of Interior.

Previously, the daily paper reported on Monday an expat who was arrested for attempting to complete the entry visa transaction for another expat, while another suspect completed the task, with the latter taking all the fall. The security source tipped the Residency Affairs Investigation officials about the residency violator conducting the transactions. The report added that an investigation was conducted on the second suspect, who was arrested after he finished applying for an entry visa with forged seals.