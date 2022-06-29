The Ministry of Communications recently requested the regulatory authorities to allow it to contract directly for consultancy work, with the aim of updating the study to benefit from the telecommunications sector, in coordination with the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the ministry allocated about 2.6 million dinars for direct contracting, in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision issued last September regarding proceeding with the necessary procedures to benefit from the telecommunications sector.

The sources stated that the ministry will prepare detailed studies, economic feasibility, ways and mechanisms for implementing the strategy, including detailed procedures to benefit from the telecommunications sector, especially that the implementation of any future projects through the PPP will allow the allocation of 50% of the company’s shares for public subscription to Kuwaitis, which will benefit all citizens.

The sources added, “The Partnership Authority Law will also enable the state to invest in the land it owns, in cooperation with a public entity, after signing a contract to build, develop or rehabilitate a service or infrastructure project and to arrange financing for it or manage and develop it within a specified period, after which it will be transferred to the state,” explaining that the public transportation facility will be under the government’s umbrella without transferring it, and keeping the infrastructure within the ministry’s assets and not transferring it, and it will be invested for a period of time.