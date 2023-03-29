A shipment of ceramics mined with cocaine.

Peruvian authorities seized 2.3 tons of cocaine, which was hidden in the form of ceramic tiles before being smuggled to Turkey via a sea drug smuggling route.

Police said the quantity was seized on Friday at a warehouse in El Callao, Peru’s largest port outside the capital, Lima, reports Al-Rai daily.

“This is the first incident that we know of and that the shipment is in ports in Peru and its final destination is Turkey,” said Col. Luis Angel Bolanos, El Callao’s police chief. We are usually aware of ports in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and France.

He added that the value of the seized quantity was estimated at “at least $20 million.” (AFP)