The 19th Kuwaiti humanitarian aid airplane took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Tuesday, carrying 40 tons of food and medical supplies to Gaza Strip.

In a statement to KUNA, head of the public relations and media department at Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Zaid said that Kuwait started sending urgent humanitarian aid and ambulances to Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli aggression force’s attacks.

This humanitarian aid is part of Kuwait’s continuous support to the Palestinian cause, under direct orders from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He affirmed the need to deliver aid to Gaza Strip, as 2.3 million people are suffering lack of medical supplies, food, water and fuel. A number of Gaza hospital went out of service after running out of fuel and electricity, he added.

KRCS is accepting donation to Gaza on its website, said Al-Zaid, noting that the current situation in the strip requires urgent aid from humanitarian organizations.