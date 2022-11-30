The Director of the Ahmadi Health District, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shatti announced the vaccination of 19,478 people with influenza and Prevenar ‘PCV13’ vaccine in Al-Ahmadi Health District against influenza from Sept 25 to Oct 30, as part of the vaccination campaign against winter respiratory diseases, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Shatti told the daily that during that period, 17,814 people were vaccinated with the influenza vaccine, and 1,664 people were vaccinated with the Prevenar vaccine.

The sources pointed to the decrease in the numbers of those vaccinated with Previnar, as this vaccination is given once in a lifetime compared to the annual influenza vaccination.

The sources added that the demand for vaccination among residents was much higher than the Kuwaitis, with 65% of the total number of those vaccinated with the influenza vaccine and 64% of the total number of those vaccinated with Neumococcal.